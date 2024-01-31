Israel Air Forces grounds drone squadron after UAV crash

Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, made the decision to ground a formation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after one of them crashed in an open field in central Israel, Ynet learned Wednesday. The specific UAV involved in the incident belonged to the 200th Squadron and had returned from a mission in the Gaza Strip. The army's initial report suggests the crash occurred due to a technical malfunction.

The incident was first reported on Tuesday morning. Fire and rescue teams from the Rehovot station arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire following the crash. This marks the second incident in which a medium-sized UAV crashed during the ongoing war.

