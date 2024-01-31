New footage shows Israeli forces eliminate terrorists in Jenin hospital

The operation at the Jenin hospital





An unusual operation took place at Jenin's Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital on Tuesday, during which three terrorists were killed by Shin Bet and Israeli security forces. Al-Jazeera footage shows how the operation transpired.

The video shows disguised troops transporting another soldier camouflaged in a wheelchair. Soon after, they entered a room with their weapons drawn and eliminated three terrorists affiliated with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad within the hospital premises, being guided by Shin Bet operators.

2 View gallery Security forces operating in the Jenin hospital

One of the terrorists eliminated in the operation was Mohammed Jalamneh, a 27-year-old Hamas operative. According to a joint statement by the Shin Bet, police, and IDF, Jalamneh had established connections with the terrorist organization's foreign headquarters and had previously been injured while attempting to carry out a terror attack.

In addition, Jalamneh was involved in delivering weapons and ammunition to other terrorists to enable shooting attacks. It was also mentioned he was planning an attack inspired by Hamas' attack on October 7.

According to the security forces' statement made on Tuesday, "Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralized." The statement added security forces will continue to take action against any threat that jeopardizes Israel's Security.

During the operation, a firearm was discovered among the terrorist's belongings. Jalamneh operated from within the hospital via a Hamas command post he manned himself, believing his location provided him with immunity. From the hospital, he and his associates carried out terrorist activities in the West Bank.

In addition to Jalamneh, two other terrorists who were also hiding in the hospital were eliminated. Mohammed al-Gazzawi, a terrorist in Hamas' Jenin Brigades, had been involved in various terrorist activities, including targeting IDF forces in the sector. His brother, Basl al-Gazzawi, was an Islamic Jihad terrorist engaged in terror activities in Gaza.

2 View gallery Israeli forces pretend to be patients while priming for assault

According to the announcement, "For a long time, wanted suspects have been hiding in hospitals and using them as a base for planning terrorist activities and carrying out terror attacks, while they assume that the exploitation of hospitals will serve as protection against counterterrorism activities of Israeli security forces."

"This is another example of the cynical use of civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and human shields by terrorist organizations," it added.

Israeli forces instantly turn into a strike team