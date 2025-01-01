Birthright Israel resumes northern tours as winter season kicks off

Birthright Israel has officially launched its winter season with a significant milestone. For the first time since the events of October 7, participants are returning to northern regions of Israel, reigniting connections with the country’s diverse cultural and historical landscapes.

BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL RETURNS TO NORTH

This week, groups toured the historic city of Safed, a symbol of resilience and heritage, marking the program’s long-awaited return to this iconic area. The visit underscores Birthright’s commitment to offering participants a comprehensive experience of Israel, even in challenging times.

Running through March 2025, the winter season will welcome over 6,500 young Jewish adults from around the world. These transformative experiences include not only classic tours but also internships and volunteering opportunities, designed to deepen participants' ties to Israel.

This season also leads into a landmark year for Birthright Israel: its 25th anniversary. Since its founding, the program has connected over 850,000 young Jews to their heritage and the land of Israel, establishing a legacy of inspiration and belonging.

Looking ahead, Birthright is expanding its reach. Age eligibility has been extended to 50, opening the program to an even broader audience. Additionally, Birthright has set an ambitious goal of mobilizing 10,000 volunteers in 2025, further emphasizing the importance of giving back.