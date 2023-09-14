Gallant hints Israel behind Syrian strikes, Joint IDF-Greece drill is message to Iran





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday hinted at Israel's involvement in two strikes against targets in Syria on the previous day. "Last night we received further proof that the thunderous sound of planes are stronger than background noise and deads count more than words," Gallant said at a toast for the Jewish New Year attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF General Staff. Syrian media on Wednesday reported attacks at the Al-Shuwayrat military airport and air defense positions in the Tartus region in the west of the country.

The IDF is responsible for Israel's security and conducts itself professionally for the benefit and security of Israel and its citizens," Gallant said. adding personal praise of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi who had come along with other senior commanders under repeated attack from members of Netanyahu's coalition accusing him of compromising the safety of settlers in his policies on the West Bank.

Earlier, Israeli officials told Ynet that the joint air force exercises with the Greek military, which concluded earlier in the week, were a distinct message to Iran amid Tehran's continued efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and the missiles needed to deliver them.

Israel has sought to present a credible military threat should Iran persist in its military nuclear program. Security officials acknowledged this month that Iran is currently in its most favorable position since it initiated its nuclear program, and it is inching closer to possessing greater military nuclear capabilities than ever before.

Dozens of combat aircraft, along with refueling and reconnaissance planes from the Air Force, carried out the joint exercise that included flying to a distance of thousands of kilometers.

In Greek airspace, the combat aircraft practiced low-altitude flights and conducted live munitions drops in designated target areas. The flights were carried out under particularly challenging weather conditions, with pinpoint accuracy in target engagement, resulting in the successful neutralization of all designated objectives.

