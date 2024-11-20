Canada foils Iranian plot to assassinate human right icon Irwin Cotler

On Monday, Canada announced it had foiled a plot by the Islamic Republic of Iran to assassinate renowned human rights activist and former Canadian Attorney General and Justice Minister Irwin Cotler.
Cotler is globally recognized for his critical human rights work, including advocacy on behalf of Soviet Jewry before the fall of the Soviet Union.
He also served as Canada’s special envoy for combating antisemitism.
According to reports, Cotler was notified in October of an imminent threat to his life within 48 hours. Canadian police have been tracking two suspects but have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.
Since October 7, 2023, Cotler has been under 24/7 surveillance. He has been a target of the Islamic regime since 2008, when he lobbied to have the IRGC designated as a terrorist organization.