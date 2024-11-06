LIVE: With projections on his side, Trump prepares victory announcement

Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, buoyed by favorable projections, is reportedly preparing a victory announcement.
Sources close to Trump indicate he plans to address supporters and the media as results solidify his anticipated lead.
Campaign officials are arranging for a prime-time announcement at his headquarters, emphasizing voter turnout in key states.
The former president, who is positioned to return to the White House, posted on his Truth Social platform: “TOO BIG TO RIG!!”—a phrase echoing his previous assertions that the 2020 election was unfairly taken from him.
