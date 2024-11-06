LIVE: With projections on his side, Trump prepares victory announcement

Sources close to Trump indicate he plans to address supporters and the media as results solidify his anticipated lead.

Sources close to Trump indicate he plans to address supporters and the media as results solidify his anticipated lead.

Sources close to Trump indicate he plans to address supporters and the media as results solidify his anticipated lead.

Campaign officials are arranging for a prime-time announcement at his headquarters, emphasizing voter turnout in key states.

Campaign officials are arranging for a prime-time announcement at his headquarters, emphasizing voter turnout in key states.

Campaign officials are arranging for a prime-time announcement at his headquarters, emphasizing voter turnout in key states.