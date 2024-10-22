Former Ynet reported injured on reserve duty in southern Lebanon

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's (Kan) correspondent, Haim Goldich, was injured during an in Southern Lebanon fighting where he was deployed in the IDF reserves. He is currently being treated in the hospital. Goldich was a long-time reporter for ynet.
He was deployed in Gaza and was transferred to the northern front last month following the escalation in hostilities. "His managers in the news division are in close contact with him and his family, accompanying him and standing by him with anything that he may need and wish him a speedy recovery," Kan said in a statement.
Just last week, Goldich posted on Facebook about the end of his first round in Lebanon: "The task is clear even if it is very difficult, it probably won't work like magic and not be over in a second. After nine days the signal finally arrived and we started making our way back to Israel, but you can't believe it's over until the convoy crosses the border," he wrote.
"You return to the assembly area and the energies drain from your body. Like a bag of broken organs, you relax and reset, and soon after a few days of rest at home, we'll be back for another session in the mountains."
