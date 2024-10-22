Former Ynet reported injured on reserve duty in southern Lebanon

fighting where he was deployed in the IDF reserves. He is currently being treated in the hospital. Goldich was a long-time reporter for ynet.

He was deployed in Gaza and was transferred to the northern front last month following the escalation in hostilities. "His managers in the news division are in close contact with him and his family, accompanying him and standing by him with anything that he may need and wish him a speedy recovery," Kan said in a statement.

