Soldier dead, seven wounded in Israeli attack, Syrian state media reports

Footage from Israeli-linked attack in Syria's Aleppo region





One servicemember has been killed and another seven people, including two civilians, were wounded in an Israeli strike on an airport in the Aleppo area, Syrian state news agency SANA reported overnight Tuesday, citing a military source.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

The source added that the airfield was put out of service due to the attack. The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced shortly later that the airport in Aleppo, which is also used for military purposes and also receives cargo flights from Iran, was completely out of service and its only runway was closed.

1 View gallery Footage from Israeli-linked attack in Syria's Aleppo region

Syrian opposition sources claimed that the targets attacked were related to pro-Iranian proxies around the Aleppo International Airport.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, the attack targeted and destroyed Hezbollah arms depots. In addition, the attack was reportedly carried out from the air over Lebanese territory. Several trucks carrying munitions were also reportedly attacked.

This latest strike comes against the background of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s expected visit to the country on Wednesday, the first by an Iranian leader in 13 years.

Iran’s ambassador to Syria said after Raisi's invitation by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that he considered his visit of great importance due to regional developments.

Aftermath of Israeli-linked attack in Homs Province

In the past week, Syria has attributed three attacks on its soil to Israel. One of the attacks, which occurred overnight Saturday, reportedly destroyed a Hezbollah arms depot in the Homs Province. The attack came half a day after Iran’s foreign minister met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and observed from the Lebanese border with Israel.