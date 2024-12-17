Candace Owens named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ for 2024

Disgraced conservative commentator Candace Owens has been named the 2024 "Antisemite of the Year," an ignominious title awarded by StopAntisemitism, a leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.

Disgraced conservative commentator Candace Owens has been named the 2024 "Antisemite of the Year," an ignominious title awarded by StopAntisemitism, a leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.

Disgraced conservative commentator Candace Owens has been named the 2024 "Antisemite of the Year," an ignominious title awarded by StopAntisemitism, a leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets, to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by sinister Jewish gangs, Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024's Antisemite of the Year.”

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets, to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by sinister Jewish gangs, Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024's Antisemite of the Year.”

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets, to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by sinister Jewish gangs, Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024's Antisemite of the Year.”