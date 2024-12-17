Candace Owens named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ for 2024

Disgraced conservative commentator Candace Owens has been named the 2024 "Antisemite of the Year," an ignominious title awarded by StopAntisemitism, a leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.
In its announcement, StopAntisemitism stated:
“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets, to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by sinister Jewish gangs, Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024's Antisemite of the Year.”
Owens’ rhetoric escalated further following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, as she amplified conspiracy theories targeting Jews and the Jewish state. This led to her ousting from The Daily Wire and a suspension from YouTube. Owens’ actions have since been widely condemned, including by evangelical leaders and even her own father-in-law.
Joining Owens in the so-called “Top Three” are environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who has drawn criticism for her pro-Hamas stances, and popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, accused of echoing Hamas propaganda.
StopAntisemitism’s annual designation serves as a stark reminder of the continued fight against antisemitism worldwide.