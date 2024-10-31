'Not on our watch': IDF destroys Hezbollah terror command center in Lebanese border town

The operation was led by the 5067th Engineering Battalion, part of the 646th Brigade under the 146th Division, and marked the culmination of an intensive brigade-level exercise in the sector.

The operation was led by the 5067th Engineering Battalion, part of the 646th Brigade under the 146th Division, and marked the culmination of an intensive brigade-level exercise in the sector.

The operation was led by the 5067th Engineering Battalion, part of the 646th Brigade under the 146th Division, and marked the culmination of an intensive brigade-level exercise in the sector.

According to an IDF soldier involved, the village functioned as a Hezbollah "terror hub," where caches of weapons and ammunition were found in nearly every building. “The entire village was a staging ground; we found weaponry and evidence of terror operations in almost every house,” he reported.

According to an IDF soldier involved, the village functioned as a Hezbollah "terror hub," where caches of weapons and ammunition were found in nearly every building. “The entire village was a staging ground; we found weaponry and evidence of terror operations in almost every house,” he reported.

According to an IDF soldier involved, the village functioned as a Hezbollah "terror hub," where caches of weapons and ammunition were found in nearly every building. “The entire village was a staging ground; we found weaponry and evidence of terror operations in almost every house,” he reported.