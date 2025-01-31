Who is released hostage Gadi Moses?

More than 480 days after he was kidnapped outside his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz, hostage Gadi Moses was released from captivity on Thursday.

He was the oldest hostage and the first man to be released as part of this ceasefire hostage deal.

A day from hell on October 7 for his family—upon release, Moses learned the fate of his partner, Efrat Katz, who was murdered on that day.

Katz’s daughter and her two grandchildren were kidnapped with Moses’s ex-wife, Margalit, and all three were released in the hostage deal in November 2023.

Moses is known for working as a peace activist who advocated for Palestinian rights and peace. On October 7, Moses even tried to bargain with terrorists as they demanded money from him and the keys to his car before they abducted him.

Moses is a potato expert and renowned agronomist who frequently lectured on agriculture. He is a founding member of the kibbutz’s vineyard and helped maintain its community vegetable garden.

In December 2023, Islamic Jihad released a propaganda video of Moses, who pleaded in the video for the government to make a deal to release him.