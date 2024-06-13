Over 100 rockets rain from Lebanon as sirens wail incessantly across northern Israel

Over 100 rockets and multiple drones were launched from Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, triggering continuous air raid sirens across northern Israel.

Air defenses intercepted several rockets, while others landed in fields, igniting brush fires in at least 15 locations. Firefighting teams have been dispatched to contain the blazes.

Rocket impact in Katzrin

In Safed, residents reported seeing Air Force fighter jets pursuing drones infiltrating from Lebanon. Amid the ongoing sirens, the municipality announced the suspension of classes and the closure of the city market.

Rocket impact in Safed





Buildings in several areas sustained direct hits, and damage has been reported. The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that two men in their 20s were lightly injured by shrapnel in the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights.

The IDF said that "approximately 40 projectiles" were launched toward the Galilee and Golan Heights area, many of them successfully intercepted by air defenses. It added that "five suspicious aerial targets" were identified crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon, three of which were intercepted.

Incoming rockets from Lebanon intercepted over Safed ( Video: Israel Assulin )





Al Jazeera, citing a Hezbollah source, reported that the Shiite terrorist group targeted 15 military sites in the Galilee and the Golan, launching 30 drones and 150 rockets at Israel since the morning hours.

According to the source, this marks Hezbollah's most extensive assault since joining the conflict on October 8 and added that the attack aimed to deter Israel and was in retaliation for the assassination of senior commander Taleb Abdallah .