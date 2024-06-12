IDF kills most senior Hezbollah commander since October 7

Lebanon reported on Wednesday an Israeli attack in the village of Jouaiyya, in southern Lebanon, near Tyre. According to reports, four Hezbollah commanders were killed there, including the most senior Hezbollah commander killed since the outbreak of war.

4 View gallery Aftermath of Jouaiyya attack

According to the Saudi channel "Al-Hadath," the attack resulted in the death of the commander of Hezbollah's "Al-Nasr" unit, known as "Abu Talib." According to the report, he is the most senior commander in Hezbollah to be killed since the beginning of the war. "The attack in southern Lebanon was aimed at the Hezbollah leaders' security meeting. This is the strongest blow since the beginning of the war," it was claimed.

Reuters also quoted a Lebanese official who said that this is the most senior Hezbollah operative killed in eight months of war. Lebanese security sources stressed that Abu Talib outranks Wissam al-Tawil, the commander of the Radwan Force, who was killed by Israel in January .

4 View gallery Abu Talib with Wissam al-Tawil who was killed in January

According to past reports, the "Al-Nasr" unit commanded by Abu Talib operates in southern Lebanon, from the Israeli border to the Litani River. Sources who spoke to Reuters said that he commanded the central sector in the border area. Hezbollah did not confirm the various reports but did announce his death on Tuesday.

4 View gallery Abu Talib killed in airstrike

Sky News reported that three missiles hit a house in the village of Jouaiyya and that four senior Hezbollah commanders were killed in the attack. According to Arab media reports, the names of the other commanders killed are Mustafa Soufan, Hasin Hamid (nicknamed Sajid), and Mohammad Sabra.

The attack on the Hezbollah leaders followed another intense day of fighting in the north on Shavuot Eve. Hezbollah fired 15 rockets at the Galilee region, with no casualties reported. The IDF intercepted some of the rockets, and the rest fell in open areas. The barrage of rockets fired at the Galilee also disrupted the Shavuot celebration in Kibbutz Neot Mordechai.

Hezbollah claimed on Tuesday that the rocket fire at the Galilee was in response to previous attacks by the IDF in southern Lebanon. The IDF stated that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets including a military structure, a launch site, and terrorist infrastructure. Lebanon also reported three wounded in an airstrike on a car in Kafra in southern Lebanon.

4 View gallery Lebanese footage from IDF attack

The IDF also eliminated a Hezbollah operative in Naqoura on Tuesday. In the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar," it was claimed that he was an employee of a water company who was blown up by an explosive device while riding a motorcycle, "while supplying water to the town."

The reported assassination followed another Hezbollah rocket barrage on the Golan, resulting in several areas catching fire. The barrage followed the Air Force's Monday attack 150 kilometers deep in Lebanese territory, the farthest Israel has attacked in Lebanon since the war began.