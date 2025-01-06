2 soldiers killed in northern Gaza battle, one identified

The IDF announced Monday evening that Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, from the settlement of Eli, was killed in combat in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Shiknazi, a deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade and a former Egoz Unit commando, was struck by an anti-tank missile. Another soldier was killed in the same incident, though his name has not yet been released.

2 View gallery Captain Eitan Israel Shiknazi ( Photo: IDF )

Two additional soldiers from the 932nd Battalion were seriously wounded and are receiving medical care, with their families notified.

Since the start of the war, IDF casualties have risen to 827, with hundreds more wounded.

Shiknazi, a graduate of the Bnei David pre-army academy and the 10th soldier from Eli to fall in the war, was mourned by his local community. Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz described him as a heroic leader. “Eitan lived and died with dedication to his people and land. In this difficult hour, we embrace his wife, Hallel, his parents, and the entire family. All of Israel grieves with you.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Born in Hazor HaGlilit, where his parents still reside, Shiknazi was remembered as a symbol of courage and dedication. “We have lost one of our best," Hazor HaGlilit Mayor Michael Kabesa said. "Eitan was a fourth-generation resident of Hazor, a fearless fighter, devoted husband and beloved son who gave his all to defend our country.”

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Educational leaders who knew Shiknazi described him as a natural leader, dedicated student and compassionate soul. “Eitan was a man of truth and humility, passionate about learning Torah and a shining example of moral integrity,” said Boaz Yossefi, principal of Amit Hazor.

The ongoing violence in Gaza has claimed numerous lives among Israeli forces. Last week, Sergeant Uriel Peretz , 23, from Beitar Illit, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Beit Hanoun, with seven others injured, three severely. He was laid to rest on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

The day prior, Staff Sergeant Yuval Shoham , 22, from Jerusalem, a tank operator in the 9th Battalion of the Iron Tracks Brigade, was killed during a Givati Brigade assault in Jabaliya. He died in an operational mishap involving his tank and was also buried on Mount Herzl.