Bride and groom take cover from rockets during wedding photo shoot

Newlyweds-to-be Yarden Salem and Liel Madmon, from Kadima, experienced a dramatic moment during their wedding photo shoot on Tuesday at the ecological garden in Hod Hasharon.

In the midst of the session, just hours before their wedding ceremony, a rocket siren sounded, forcing the couple to seek cover while dressed in their wedding gown and suit.

Bride Liel Madmon shelters on the ground from rockets

“There wasn’t a nearby shelter,” said Ilan Lorentzky, a press and wedding photographer who, along with fellow photographer Arnon Cohen, captured the couple's exciting day on film. “We moved to the side of a hill, crouched down, and covered our heads. The Iron Dome interceptions were right above us, and we could hear the terrifying explosions. This is our reality, but we’ll keep celebrating tonight – we have to find joy.”

Liel, the bride, shared: “While we were crouching, we started singing ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ and prayed for the safety of the soldiers and hostages. Even with a siren blaring in the background, we kept our spirits high.” Yarden, the groom, added: “We always worried something might go wrong today. Getting married in times like these is crazy. But like my wise bride said — God is watching over us.”

The happy couple

Groom Yarden Salem watches rockets being intercepted

After a 10-minute wait following the siren, the couple proceeded to their wedding venue. Just before stepping under the chuppah, they reflected: “Here we are now, incredibly excited. The siren is behind us, and tonight, we celebrate. Thanks to the photographers for capturing such a classic moment that shows an Israeli couple getting married under the shadow of a war.”

