IDF spokesman's tour of Lebanese villages triggers media firestorm

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted on Tuesday a video of himself entering southern Lebanon for a tour of villages near the border, including Kfarkela and Odaisseh, sparking a heated debate among Lebanese citizens and media.

Adraee, a well-known figure in the Arab world who frequently clashes with journalists and activists sympathetic to Hezbollah, said he visited "areas Hezbollah has turned into forward military bases."

2 View gallery Avichay Adraee (left) tours southern Lebanon

He shared a video from the tour, standing near rubble in Odaisseh, and said, "This house was destroyed because Hezbollah used it as a terror stronghold. This is the state of many buildings in southern Lebanon and beyond. We continue to dismantle Hezbollah’s hideouts."

However, Lebanese social media users cast doubt on Adraee's claims. One user pointed out the lack of local signage in the footage, saying, "If he really entered, he could have taken a picture next to a village sign." Another noted smoke rising in the background, suggesting the video was filmed on the Israeli side of the border.

Another user wrote: "Avichay entered Kfarkela and Odaisseh. It seems he intends to deliver the warnings to us in person this time," referring to evacuation warnings Adraee posts on his social media accounts to Lebanese citizens before Israeli strikes in populated areas.

Lebanese media outlets reported widely on Adraee’s statements, with varying interpretations. The outlet Janoubia said Adraee aimed to deliver an "important and clear message" in front of a destroyed home. The network LBCI cited his claims of a tour in southern Lebanon, while the newspaper An-Nahar referenced his presence in Kfarkela and Odaisseh. Another outlet, Al-Jadeed, wrote, "Adraee from Kfarkela - Follow."

The extensive Lebanese coverage prompted criticism from some viewers, who accused the media of amplifying Adraee’s message. "Why are they promoting Adraee? Or is it no surprise?" one user wrote, accusing outlets of inadvertently supporting his narrative.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: