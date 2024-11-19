IDF spokesman's tour of Lebanese villages triggers media firestorm

Lebanese outlets report Avichay Adraee visited Kfarkela and Odaisseh, sparking online debate; one user accuses media of supporting him, another jokes he came to deliver evacuation warnings in person, while commenter insists he never entered

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hezbollah
Avichay Adraee
Lebanon
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted on Tuesday a video of himself entering southern Lebanon for a tour of villages near the border, including Kfarkela and Odaisseh, sparking a heated debate among Lebanese citizens and media.
Adraee, a well-known figure in the Arab world who frequently clashes with journalists and activists sympathetic to Hezbollah, said he visited "areas Hezbollah has turned into forward military bases."
2 View gallery
אביחי אדרעי בסיור בדרום לבנוןאביחי אדרעי בסיור בדרום לבנון
Avichay Adraee (left) tours southern Lebanon
He shared a video from the tour, standing near rubble in Odaisseh, and said, "This house was destroyed because Hezbollah used it as a terror stronghold. This is the state of many buildings in southern Lebanon and beyond. We continue to dismantle Hezbollah’s hideouts."
However, Lebanese social media users cast doubt on Adraee's claims. One user pointed out the lack of local signage in the footage, saying, "If he really entered, he could have taken a picture next to a village sign." Another noted smoke rising in the background, suggesting the video was filmed on the Israeli side of the border.
Another user wrote: "Avichay entered Kfarkela and Odaisseh. It seems he intends to deliver the warnings to us in person this time," referring to evacuation warnings Adraee posts on his social media accounts to Lebanese citizens before Israeli strikes in populated areas.
2 View gallery
אביחי אדרעי בסיור בדרום לבנוןאביחי אדרעי בסיור בדרום לבנון
Lebanese media outlets reported widely on Adraee’s statements, with varying interpretations. The outlet Janoubia said Adraee aimed to deliver an "important and clear message" in front of a destroyed home. The network LBCI cited his claims of a tour in southern Lebanon, while the newspaper An-Nahar referenced his presence in Kfarkela and Odaisseh. Another outlet, Al-Jadeed, wrote, "Adraee from Kfarkela - Follow."
The extensive Lebanese coverage prompted criticism from some viewers, who accused the media of amplifying Adraee’s message. "Why are they promoting Adraee? Or is it no surprise?" one user wrote, accusing outlets of inadvertently supporting his narrative.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""