IDF must now withdraw from Lebanon: 6,000 Lebanese soldiers said operating against Hezbollah

Under the terms of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon , the IDF is required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon and redeploy along the Israeli side of the Blue Line, the internationally recognized border, by Sunday, January 26.

“The deadline itself is not critical, but it’s important to create a sense of momentum, and we hope it can be maintained as the IDF continues its withdrawal,” a senior Western diplomat said.

The diplomat noted that Israel has already withdrawn from two areas: Al-Khiam in December and Al-Naqoura in early January, following a meeting of the cease-fire enforcement mechanism and a visit by U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon. “We expect further Israeli withdrawals and a new deployment,” the diplomat added.

The cease-fire enforcement mechanism is preparing a plan for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to redeploy in areas vacated by the IDF, including detailed timelines and locations.

Since the cease-fire began, the LAF has deployed 6,000 soldiers in southern Lebanon, conducting over 100 operations to neutralize Hezbollah infrastructure, including the destruction of rocket launchers, buildings and other facilities. According to Western diplomats, about one-third of these operations were initiated by the LAF, with the remainder carried out at the request of the U.S.-led enforcement mechanism. It is believed that some of these requests originated from Israel.

Diplomats emphasized that the withdrawal process requires political commitment from both sides. “The IDF is acting based on decisions from Israel’s political leadership. We believe they understand what needs to be done, but it’s difficult to predict how it will unfold,” one diplomat said.

“The LAF must continue dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure, while the IDF needs to facilitate the LAF’s access to vacated areas. It’s a parallel process that must move forward together,” the diplomat added.

Lebanon has entered a period of political opportunity following the appointment of a new president and prime minister. “Our message to Israel is to support – or at least not hinder – the efforts of Lebanon’s new government. They deserve a chance,” said the diplomats.

Meanwhile, Syria’s new government issued a statement pledging to maintain stability along its shared border with Lebanon. Syria has also signaled to the international community and Israel its intent to prevent Iran and Hezbollah from resuming arms transfers from Syria into Lebanon. This development is seen as a significant step forward for both Lebanon and Israel.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on the region to see if the delicate balance of military withdrawal and political cooperation can be sustained to ensure long-term stability.