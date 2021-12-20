Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack

Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military maneuver which started on Sunday, nournews added.

2 צפייה בגלריה Iranian soldiers during a parade in Tehran ( Photo: Gettyimages )

Last week, The Tehran Times newspaper published an article , revealing a map of dozens of Iranian targets in Israel, in an event the Islamic Republic opts to strike the Jewish state.

In the article, titled "Just One Wrong Move," the paper said "the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere".

The piece was published days after it was revealed by Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Israel's alleged strike on Syrian chemical weapons sites six months ago was a "direct message" to its enemies.

Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri was quoted by the paper as saying that Iran never takes lightly threats made by its "enemies".

“Despite our confidence in our deterrence, our forces are prepared for the smallest of threats in the strategic field," he was quoted as saying.

"At the strategic level, we do not intend to strike anyone, but at the operational and tactical level we are ready for a decisive response and a quick and tough offensive against the enemy.”



