'Tehran Times' reveals map of dozens Iranian targets in Israel

The Tehran Times newspaper published on Wednesday an article, revealing a map of dozens of Iranian targets in Israel, in an event the Islamic Republic opts to strike the Jewish state.

The article, titled "Just One Wrong Move," the paper said "the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere".

The piece was published days after it was revealed by Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Israel's alleged strike on Syrian chemical weapons sites six months ago was a "direct message" to its enemies.

Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri was quoted by the paper as saying that Iran never takes lightly threats made by its "enemies".

“Despite our confidence in our deterrence, our forces are prepared for the smallest of threats in the strategic field," he was quoted as saying.

"At the strategic level, we do not intend to strike anyone, but at the operational and tactical level we are ready for a decisive response and a quick and tough offensive against the enemy.”

According to Israeli officials, however, the map of the alleged targets is inaccurate since some of them do not exist, while others include cities on Palestinian territories such as Jenin, Nablus, and Ramallah as well as Lebanon. Furthermore, the officials said that Iranian capabilities to target Israel without the help of its proxy Hezbollah are extremely limited.