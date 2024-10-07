Lebanon rocket barrage jolts central Israel as sirens wail

Rocket sirens sounded Monday in several central Israeli cities, including Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv (Yarkon), Glilot, Petah Tikva, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Kfar Qassem, Rosh HaAyin and Ra'anana, with explosions heard across the Sharon region.
The IDF confirmed that five rockets were launched from Lebanon, with some intercepted by air defenses and others landing in unpopulated areas. The army added that there were no changes to Home Front Command guidelines.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said there were no immediate reports of injuries. Emergency teams were dispatched to inspect areas where rocket debris was reported and responded to several individuals injured while heading to shelters, as well as those suffering from shock.
A fire broke out at the Segula Cemetery in Petah Tikva due to debris from a rocket interception. Firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.
