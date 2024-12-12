Amid war, Germany pulls back on marking 60 years of Israel relations

Germany has announced the cancellation of a planned joint Israeli-German pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair, originally intended to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The decision was conveyed to Israel by Yoel Pollak, the coordinator for the 60th anniversary on behalf of Germany’s Foreign Ministry, in a brief message without explanation.

2 View gallery German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ( Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse )

Senior Israeli officials expressed disappointment, citing "delays, difficulties and foot-dragging" from Germany’s Foreign Ministry in advancing projects to commemorate the anniversary.

Unlike past milestones, such as the 50th and 55th anniversaries, no dedicated budget has been allocated by Germany, raising doubts about the feasibility of significant activities to mark the occasion.

Israel places strategic importance on its relationship with Germany, given their unique and complex shared history. In previous years, milestone anniversaries were celebrated with collaborative and festive initiatives. However, the ongoing war in Israel appears to have affected Germany’s willingness to engage.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Foreign Ministry officials are working with their German counterparts to promote and fund planned activities and have conveyed their dissatisfaction to the German Embassy in Tel Aviv.

2 View gallery IDF tank in Gaza ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

The decision comes amid reports of strained defense cooperation between the two countries. In September, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the German government rejected Israeli requests for various arms purchases while approving sales of heavy weapons to Qatar, a known financial supporter of Hamas. The report alleged Germany is enforcing a “quiet embargo” on Israel.

According to Bild, Israel last year sought to purchase thousands of tank shells and other munitions, but Berlin has yet to decide on the requests. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2024, Germany approved arms sales to Qatar worth over €100 million.

“The Jewish state, currently fighting on multiple fronts against the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, places great importance on acquiring specific military equipment from abroad,” Bild wrote.