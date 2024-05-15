Israel must state it will not rule over Gaza, Gallant says

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must state clearly that Israel will not rule over Gaza after the war. Netanyahu said earlier that there was no sense to discussing the day after the war calling such talk

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must state clearly that Israel will not rule over Gaza after the war. Netanyahu said earlier that there was no sense to discussing the day after the war calling such talk

Gallant said a military rule would be "a bad alternative, which is strategically dangerous for Israel." he called on Netanyahu to declare that Israel will not have civilian or military control in the Gaza Strip. "We must make difficult decisions in favor of the national consideration, even if this involves personal and political costs," he said.

Gallant said a military rule would be "a bad alternative, which is strategically dangerous for Israel." he called on Netanyahu to declare that Israel will not have civilian or military control in the Gaza Strip. "We must make difficult decisions in favor of the national consideration, even if this involves personal and political costs," he said.

Gallant said a military rule would be "a bad alternative, which is strategically dangerous for Israel." he called on Netanyahu to declare that Israel will not have civilian or military control in the Gaza Strip. "We must make difficult decisions in favor of the national consideration, even if this involves personal and political costs," he said.

The defense minister claimed that the defense establishment presented a plan that Netanyahu refused to discuss. "Since October, I have been raising the issues in the cabinet without a response," he said. "The day after the war will only be achieved by Palestinian control with international support, serving as an alternative to Hamas. This is an Israeli national interest. No decision is also a decision," the Defense Minister said.

The defense minister claimed that the defense establishment presented a plan that Netanyahu refused to discuss. "Since October, I have been raising the issues in the cabinet without a response," he said. "The day after the war will only be achieved by Palestinian control with international support, serving as an alternative to Hamas. This is an Israeli national interest. No decision is also a decision," the Defense Minister said.

The defense minister claimed that the defense establishment presented a plan that Netanyahu refused to discuss. "Since October, I have been raising the issues in the cabinet without a response," he said. "The day after the war will only be achieved by Palestinian control with international support, serving as an alternative to Hamas. This is an Israeli national interest. No decision is also a decision," the Defense Minister said.