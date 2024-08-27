Pro-Iran militia targeted Jewish centers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, report says

The Iraqi militia Kata'ib Hezbollah, backed by Iran's Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has taken part in recent terrorist plots against Jewish centers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, London-based opposition-aligned television channel Iran International reported on Tuesday.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shiite militia founded in 2007 and part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), receives training, weapons and financial support from Iran. The militia has expanded its operations beyond Iraq into Syria and, reportedly, into Central Asia.

Sources confirmed to Iran International that Kata'ib Hezbollah, through a Tajik operative named Mohammad Ali Burkhanov (also known as Sayyid Hamid al-Tajiki), conducted terrorist activities in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

