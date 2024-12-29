Erin Molan challenges Pope Francis: ‘What should Israel do instead?'

Former Australian Sky News correspondent Erin Molan has issued an impassioned plea to Pope Francis, urging him to leverage his global influence to help end the war between Israel and Hamas and to secure the release of hostages held by the terror group.

“Use every iota of the considerable power you have to help end this war, fight to bring the hostages home, and repeatedly condemn the terrorists who stole them,” Molan implored in a YouTube monologue published over the weekend. “It would be the greatest light you could bring to the world. For Israel, yes; for the children of Gaza, absolutely; for all who value life, many of whom are understandably starting to lose hope.

“This is not just a moral mission, but a sacred one,” she continued. “Your Holiness, it’s time. It’s time to help bring them home and end this war. For the sake of all children around the world and for the sake of humanity.”

Molan’s appeal comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the Pope following his recent controversial comments about the conflict . The Pope has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, described its actions as “cruel,” and claimed that children were being “machine-gunned down.” These statements have drawn sharp criticism from pro-Israel voices and from Israeli leaders.

The former Sky News journalist was recently in Israel to visit communities near the southern border, meet with President Isaac Herzog, and receive briefings from top leaders. During her trip, she interviewed with Ynet News and delivered an opening monologue for ILTV .

ILTV - ERIN MOLAN ( ILTV )

Molan’s tenure at Sky News ended abruptly, sparking speculation that her termination was linked to her vocal support for Israel. While the network has denied this claim, critics have suggested that her pro-Israel stance played a role in the decision.

ERIN MOLAN FIRED ( ILTV )

Her plea to the Pope underscored her deep concern for the hostages and her frustration with global leadership.

She emphasized, “This is a moment for moral clarity,” urging Pope Francis to prioritize the plight of the hostages and work towards a resolution to the conflict.

Molan directly confronted Pope Francis, stating that his voice is not aiding the situation but is instead a “detriment” to the Palestinians he claims to care about.

“You lament the deaths of children in Gaza, describing their suffering as cruel—as it is, you are absolutely spot on. It is utterly devastating. The issue I have is you seemingly lay the blame, the responsibility for this cruelty, solely at the feet of Israel, which, and I say this, I promise you, with the utmost respect, you are wrong,” Molan said. “Israel is not perfect. No country is. Every single nation involved in war will make mistakes, and some individuals, whether they be in command or troops on the ground, will do the wrong thing. History has shown us that is a certainty, no matter how justified or noble the cause may be. But the difference between them, the democratic nation, and Hamas, the terrorists, is those from Israel who do the wrong thing will be held to account.”

She underscored reports by the United States and other sources showing that Israel takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties, even when facing an enemy that actively targets civilians.

Molan emphasized that the war could end if Hamas returned the hostages and laid down its arms. She reminded her audience that Hamas initiated this conflict on October 7, 2023, when they entered Israel, brutally killing 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 250. Molan also pointed out the equal worth of children on both sides of the conflict and that all children suffer so long as the conflict continues.

“No child in the Middle East will ever have peace whilst terrorism is allowed to flourish,” Molan said. “The people of Israel cannot allow Hamas to exist, to rebuild, and rearm again. Their mission statement is to kill Jews and destroy Israel. It’s not subtle. They don’t hide it. They don’t disguise it and show it very clearly by their actions.”

She challenged Pope Francis directly, asking what he believes Israel should do if not what it is already doing. She also warned him of the broader implications of inaction, reminding him that terrorism would eventually reach the West, possibly even his community.

“The Western world is not immune to the evil we witnessed on October 7,” Molan said. “We are already seeing elements of it in Europe and America, Canada, and Australia, and the longer we accept what occurred, sit idly by, and in some cases, inexplicably defend it, the more widespread the carnage will become.”

Molan concluded with a plea for action, emphasizing the power of the Pope’s platform.