PM to consult with security chiefs ahead of potential Iran strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold consultation with security chiefs on Friday, amid Israel's high alert in expectation of an Iranian attack. Iran vowed to avenge the killing of senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Reza Zahedi And six others last week.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the Iranians plan to strike Israel in the coming 24 to 48 hours although a source told the paper that a final decision to launch the attack has not yet been made.
As concerns of an imminent attack grow, France cautioned its citizens not to travel to Iran, Lebanon,
Israel or the West Bank in the coming day. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné also called for the families of French diplomats stationed in Iran to be evacuated to France out of concern that an Iranian strike on Israel could prompt and Israeli response in an attack on Iranian soil.
On Thursday, the U.S. issued a warning to its citizens in Israel, not to travel outside the center of the country, Beer Sheva or Jerusalem. Meanwhile there has been no change to the instructions to the Israeli public from the IDF's Home Front Command.
The Saudi. Al hadith channel quoted an American official on Friday, saying there would likely be a strike on Israel, from Iran's proxies in the region using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.
"We've said clearly to Iran not to target Americans," the official said. "We had nothing to do with the attack on Damascus and the Iranians understood," he said adding that American assets must not come under attack.
Ynet learned earlier in the day, that the IDF and Mossad have approved operational plans to attack Iran if Israel comes under attack from Iranian soil.