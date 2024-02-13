Two badly hurt in Hezbollah fire

A young boy is in serious condition and a woman is suffering moderate wounds after an anti-tank missile attack on Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanon border

A 15-year old boy was badly hurt on Tuesday and a woman suffered moderate injuries when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon. They boy was evacuated by chopper to the Rambam welfare Center in Haifa and is being treated by the trauma team.
The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for the attack which they said was on a military instillation. The Lebanese al-Manar channel said Israel was attacking south Lebanon with artillery fire.
Aftermath of the Hezbollah missile attack on Kiryat Shmona
(Photo: Avihu Shapira)
Earlier Hezbollah said three of its forces were killed. The Islamic Jihad in Lebanon also said two of its force were killed in South Lebanon but neither group specified where, when and how they died. The IDF said it killed nine members of Hezbollah in the past 24 hours.
Aftermath of the Hezbollah missile attack on Kiryat Shmona
(Photo: Avihu Shapira)

Hezbollah rejected a proposed deal to withdraw its forces from the border, presented by France, and said no discussions can take place while the war in Gaza continues.
