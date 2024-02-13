Two badly hurt in Hezbollah fire

A 15-year old boy was badly hurt on Tuesday and a woman suffered moderate injuries when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon. They boy was evacuated by chopper to the Rambam welfare Center in Haifa and is being treated by the trauma team.

A 15-year old boy was badly hurt on Tuesday and a woman suffered moderate injuries when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon. They boy was evacuated by chopper to the Rambam welfare Center in Haifa and is being treated by the trauma team.

A 15-year old boy was badly hurt on Tuesday and a woman suffered moderate injuries when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon. They boy was evacuated by chopper to the Rambam welfare Center in Haifa and is being treated by the trauma team.

The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for the attack which they said was on a military instillation. The Lebanese al-Manar channel said Israel was attacking south Lebanon with artillery fire.

The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for the attack which they said was on a military instillation. The Lebanese al-Manar channel said Israel was attacking south Lebanon with artillery fire.

The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for the attack which they said was on a military instillation. The Lebanese al-Manar channel said Israel was attacking south Lebanon with artillery fire.