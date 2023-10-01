Syrian media report Israel strike west of capital

Syrian media including two affiliated with the opposition, reported an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Damascus early on Sunday, targeting an Iranian arms shipment.
According to the report, Syrian air defenses were activated between the villages of Al-Assad and Al-Dimas, west of the capital and near the Lebanon border, hitting Syrian military and Iranian militia bases.
The strike comes two weeks after a previous attack, attributed to Israel on a military airfield in Western Syria claiming Israel fired missiles at the area of Tartus that was launched from Lebanese airspace, targeting storage facilities for Iranian weapons.