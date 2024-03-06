UK's Cameron tells Gantz Israel must do more on aid to Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Wednesday that in his meeting with Israeli War Cabinet minister Benny Gantz, the two discussed the efforts to secure the safe return of hostages and the need to supply life-saving aid to Gaza.

In a statement he posted on the X platform, Cameron said he pressed Gantz on the matter of humanitarian aid because there is still not enough being done.





Minister Benny Gantz with British Foreign Minister David Cameron on Wednesday in London

"I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah," Cameron said. "These are tough but necessary conversations."

Cameron wrote in the statement that the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself but that it is responsible for the civilian population in the coastal strip.

"As an occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians," he wrote. "That responsibility has consequences including when we in as UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international law."

Gantz later met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who walked into the meeting the visiting Israeli minister was having with Britain's National Security Advisor Sir Tim Barrow at 10 Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak crashes Benny Gantz's meeting with the UK national security adviser