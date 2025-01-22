Jewish Americans, Israelis hope Trump will deliver peace to Israel, the world

America, Israel and the Jewish people are “back together again,” declared Josh Reinstein, president of the Israeli Allies Foundation.

For Christians and Jews who have long prayed for the peace of Jerusalem, Reinstein says the moment has arrived to witness those prayers taking shape.

6 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP )

Reinstein, who traveled from Mevaseret Zion near Jerusalem with his wife to attend President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, radiated excitement on Monday as Trump was sworn in. Despite the bitter cold that numbed every exposed extremity of the tens of thousands gathered in Washington, DC—including visitors from sunny Israel—the atmosphere was electric. The chill in the air was no match for the warmth of hope and celebration.

Tears of joy flowed freely, cheers erupted and elaborate watch parties buzzed with energy. At these gatherings, supporters praised Trump’s leadership and shared high hopes for a brighter future—not just for America but for Israel and the world.

“We always talk about how the best is yet to come for faith-based diplomacy and how it’s growing worldwide. But if you look at the cabinet coming in with the Trump administration, it’s the who’s who of faith-based diplomacy,” Reinstein told The Media Line.

Reinstein highlighted prominent appointees, including Rev. Mike Huckabee, who is slated to become the U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, who has publicly stated that the Palestinians had their chance at a state in Gaza and failed, advocates for Israel annexing Judea and Samaria. Another key figure that Reinstein noted is Peter Hegseth, the incoming U.S. secretary of defense. A committed Bible-believing Christian, Hegseth has unapologetically supported Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

6 View gallery Mike Huckabee ( Photo: Jerry Meyer )

Other notable appointments include Marco Rubio, who was sworn in on Monday as secretary of state, and Elise Stefanik, who was widely recognized for her fight against antisemitism on college campuses. Stefanik was named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday.

“These are people who have been in our network for two decades, and now they are becoming the government of America,” Reinstein said.

He and his team have already crafted an agenda for the new administration, though he was not ready to share the details. However, he hinted at initiatives Trump began implementing on Monday night, such as sanctioning the International Criminal Court and defunding UNRWA—again.

“We see this as the beginning of four years of incredible success and security, not just for the Middle East, but for the world,” Reinstein added. “We’re excited to see all the different things that will happen.”

Surprisingly, Hebrew could be heard at several watch events and on the streets of Washington, DC.

6 View gallery Nicole Levine ( Photo: Maayan Hoffman/The Media Line )

Nicole Levine, from Herzliya, was dressed to the nines and smiling from ear to ear.

“We are extremely happy and relieved, especially with the situation in the Middle East now that the current administration is gone,” she told The Media Line. “We need Trump. We need someone in power who can speak the language that terrorists understand.”

Levine expressed that under the Biden administration, Israelis felt unable to sleep peacefully, constantly plagued by anxiety. She recalled how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a calculated risk in supporting Trump’s candidacy, both behind the scenes and publicly. Now, with the House, Senate and White House controlled by Republicans, she said, “it cannot be a better time.”

Several members of the Knesset, including MKs Ohad Tal and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party, also came to Washington to meet with U.S. legislators, hoping to establish strong connections as the new administration took hold.

Both Israeli leaders, outspoken critics of the recent hostage-for-ceasefire deal Trump pushed and celebrated during his inauguration, nonetheless expressed their support for the U.S. president. They were optimistic that Trump would help advance their Zionist agendas.

6 View gallery The author (left) with MK Ohad Tal ( Photo: Maayan Hoffman/The Media Line )

Tal, who attended a Prayer Breakfast at Mar-a-Lago days before the inauguration, said he had voiced his opposition to the hostage deal during the event. However, after hearing insights from high-level Washington insiders, he suggested there might be more to Trump’s decision than meets the eye.

“We’re trying to be very optimistic, and we’re hoping to see more steps from this administration [against Hamas],” Tal told The Media Line.

He emphasized Trump’s understanding of the critical distinctions between good and evil, particularly regarding Iran.

“In Tehran, they’re chanting every single day, ‘Death to Israel, death to America,’” Tal said. “I think America and Israel will stand together in this struggle against Iran.”

Shortly after Trump announced during his inauguration speech that he desired to be remembered as a peacemaker and unifier, Tal commented that the statement led to speculation that the president might reconsider a U.S.-led strike on Iran.

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end,” Trump said. “And, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

6 View gallery Eliza Laganas ( Photo: Maayan Hoffman/The Media Line )

Eliza Laganas, who recently moved to Florida from New York and describes herself as a “political refugee,” told The Media Line: “Donald Trump fought for our country and fought for us so we could take back our country. And as a Jew, it’s even more important because Trump’s protection and love for Israel and the Jewish people are the greatest gift that we could have right now.”

Laganas asserted that the events of October 7 would never have occurred if Trump had been in office. She added confidently, “The next four years, it’ll never happen again.”

Her daughter, Jaymes Laganas, echoed her mother’s sentiments, explaining that she also voted for Trump to restore American conservative values.

“I couldn’t ask for a better president to protect women’s rights,” Jaymes Laganas said. “I think that [Trump] is definitely a president that will protect us as women, keep men out of women’s sports, [and] keep men out of women’s bathrooms.”

6 View gallery Jaymes Laganas (L) with a friend ( Photo: Maayan Hoffman/The Media Line )

On Monday night, Trump signed 78 executive orders, swiftly undoing several policies from the Biden administration.

These actions underscored his administration’s unwavering support for Israel.

Among the orders, Trump revoked sanctions on Israelis living in Judea and Samaria, reinforcing U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the region. He reimposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, paused U.S. foreign aid programs—such as those benefiting UNRWA, accused of ties to Hamas—for a 90-day review to ensure alignment with his administration’s policies, and authorized the deportation of visa holders involved in pro-Hamas protests, riots, fundraising, or other activities promoting hateful ideologies on U.S. campuses.

These measures sent a clear signal: Trump’s administration intends to prioritize Israel’s security and strengthen its standing on the global stage.

“We’re going to see what we can do to make Israel secure, safe and prosperous together with America,” Reinstein concluded. “Everyone knows that America and Israel are back together.”