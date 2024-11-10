Who will take over hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations?

In an unconfirmed report, the Qataris have indicated they will no longer continue with hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations following the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, told ILTV News that “Hamas has humiliated Qatar” because they did not agree to a ceasefire, and Qatar wants to save face with the new president.

“The Qataris are very mindful of the situation that would change with the election and the second term of President Trump,” Diker said.

But who will take over? According to Diker, Qatar's pullback opens up an opportunity for either Egypt or Turkey to take a more leading role in the negotiations or perhaps even Saudi Arabia.

