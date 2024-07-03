Settlers riot when illegal West Bank outpost dismantled

Security forces on Wednesday demolished an illegal West Bank outpost built on privately owned Palestinian land. According to security officials, the outpost and its inhabitants posed a serious security risk to the area.

Some of the structures demolished by the forces were built over a year ago and others were erected in the past few weeks. an access road leading to the outpost was also destroyed. The decision to remove the illegal settlement was approved by the government.

3 View gallery Security forces evacuating the outpost

Some 70 Border Police teams, numbering 500 officers, were dispatched to the outpost out of concern that the settlers would respond violently to the demolition orders. As the force arrived, rioters blocked their path with burning tires and set vehicles on fire, including emergency vehicles. They hurled stones at the troops who responded with riot control measures.

The violence continued after the troops left the site as groups of settlers threw stones at security forces and emergency teams on the roads.

3 View gallery Tires set on fire by settlers trying to delay Border Police officers

The order to demolish the illegal outpost came amid efforts by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to legalize West Bank outposts and expand settlements. Smotrich who was also appointed a minister in the Defense Ministry, with authority over civilian matters on the West Bank, established a directorate with overreaching powers over the area, to offset decisions of the security officials and the civil administration.

The government has come under international criticism for its settler expansion plans and for failing to prosecute violent settlers over their alleged riots and increased violence against Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the State Department issued a statement enforcing the administration's position. "We view the expansion of settlements as inconsistent with international law that weakens Israel's security and detrimental to the two-state solution," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

The families who resided in the now-evacuated outpost are expected to demand answers from Smotrich including whether he was aware of the planned demolition and why he did not stop it. "We urge you to immediately exercise your authority and stop the impending destruction," they said.

3 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi )

"Under no circumstances do we intend to give up parts of our land; attempts to tear apart and destroy parts of our sacred land will be met with determined protest by those who love the land and are called to defend it, willing to sacrifice themselves for the sanctity of our ancestral land."

Smotrich has yet to respond to the events.