Arab world mocks Hezbollah for damaging Israeli chicken coop in revenge attack

While the world wonders about the chicken and the egg dilemma concerning the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Nasrallah is killing Israeli chickens while aiming at civilians . Arab social media users have been making fun of Hezbollah's achievements with chicken-related posts, including HFC: Hezbollah Fried Chicken.

3 View gallery Nasrallah riding a chicken with HFC

Arabs on social media are mocking Hezbollah and Nasrallah after the minimal damage of Sunday's attack on Israel, especially since this "retaliation" was meant to avenge the assassination in July of Hezbollah's military leader, Fuad Shukr . An Arabic tweet made fun of Hezbollah by tweeting: "Fuad Shukr's blood is equal to a Zionist chicken."

The joke became viral and a video was published on the Saudi Al-Arabiya network under the heading: "The chickens are 'wrong' - a mockery of Hezbollah's attack on a chicken coop in Israel." Comments appeared in the video. One of the Lebanese users wrote: "Hezbollah has announced that it has completed the first phase of the response to the assassination of Fuad Shukar. Israel (in response): Missiles fired by Hezbollah hit a chicken coop in northern Israel - the chickens are not well."

3 View gallery Fuad Shukr's blood is equal to a Zionist chicken

Another tweet said: "Now these are the rules of the conflict, for every Hezbollah commander, one Israeli chicken." He referred to the rules of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah during the ongoing conflict on the northern border. Hezbollah claimed several times during the war that it was fighting within the "rules of conflict" and that any violation by Israel would be met with a violation by the terror group.

In the last few hours, Arab social media users published numerous tweets mocking Hezbollah, some depicted Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah riding a chicken with the KFC logo or a meme equating Fuad Shukr and a chicken. in which photos of the organization's secretary general riding a chicken with the symbol of the KFC food chain on top and photos of Fuad Shukr next to a chicken were distributed to emphasize the new equation.

3 View gallery Arabs mock Hezbollah with posts and memes about chickens

Al-Binaa newspaper reported on Saturday that the Lebanese public opinion was shocked by the statement issued by Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, saying that the “Lebanon Does Not Want War” campaign was launched by a Vietnamese company called LT Media, which targeted Lebanon, the United States, Britain, France and Qatar. Additionally, the campaign spent $1.2 million on paid advertisements for all of the company’s campaigns (including the “Lebanon Does Not Want War” campaign) that was organized through 112 Facebook accounts, 65 pages and 49 Instagram accounts.

Meta also pointed out that the campaign that appeared under the hashtag "Lebanon does not want war," which Lebanese media reported was organized by a group of Lebanese youth and businessmen with the support of the director of an advertising company in the Arabian Gulf, is backed by that network in Vietnam.