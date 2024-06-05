Netanyahu says Israel prepared for extensive op in Lebanon

Israel is prepared to launch a substantial operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a visit to the Upper Galilee.

Since the start of the war, tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from the border area which has come under constant attack from the Iran-Backed terror group, while communities just a few miles further to the South, who have not been ordered to evacuate, have also been the target of daily strikes from Hezbollah's rockets, missiles and drones.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Kiryat Shemona ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, GPO )

Netanyahu said the government was expected later on Wednesday, to approve an increase in the IDF reserve soldiers' quota from 300,000 to 350,000 soldiers, amid increasing tensions on the northern border. The increased quota will allow active reserve soldiers to remain in service. He spoke with commanders at a base located near the north's largest city - Kiryat Shmona, which was hit by a Burkhan short-range ballistic missile last week.

Netanyahu was briefed by the head of the IDF's northern command and other senior officers about recent events in the sector, defense layouts and actions taken to protect the communities, as well as IDF operations against Hezbollah infrastructure South Lebanon and beyond. The PMO said.

At an observation point outside the city, Netanyahu met firefighters who have been battling with flames caused by the Hezbollah attacks in which tens of thousands of acres have already been burned and homes have also been consumed by the flames.

2 View gallery Fire caused by Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority )

"At the start of the war, we said we’d restore security to both the south and to the north – and that’s what we’ll do," Netanyahu said. "Yesterday the ground burned here, and I’m glad you put out the fires, but the ground was also burning in Lebanon. Anyone who thinks they can harm us while we sit idly by is making a big mistake. We’re prepared for very extensive action in the north. We’ll restore security to the north, one way or another," he said.