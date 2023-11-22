Netanyahu: Hamas hostage deal does not mark end of war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday night that the hostage release deal with Hamas does not mark the end of the war.

"We are committed to continuing until all our goals are met: securing the return of all our hostages, eradicating Hamas and ensuring that no group supporting terrorism, indoctrinating its children to terror or paying terrorists and their families, takes control in Gaza," he told a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. We will restore security both to the south and the north."

He noted that the hostage release deal will include Red Cross teams visiting captives held in the Gaza Strip. "We held tough negotiations. The framework includes an agreement for Red Cross visits, and I expect them to do their job," he said, adding that "A military operation isn't always feasible, so we are not waiting. The return of the hostages is a sacred mission."

He stressed that Israeli troops "won't stand there like sheep" in case the cease-fire is broken and terrorists launch attacks against them.

"First and foremost, soldiers have a standing instruction - if you face a threat to your life, take action. Neutralizing a threat doesn't require policy decisions. We will act wisely, and at the end of the [truce] period we have set, we will return to war. There might be violations, and then we won't stand there like sheep. If the framework is breached - we know what to do."

Netanyahu also revealed that a 2011 prisoner exchange deal with Hamas for the release of a captive IDF soldier was tied to Israeli efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"The greatest danger I see to our existence comes ultimately from the axis of terror and evil led by Iran. The biggest threat is that Iran could have nuclear weapons that would pose an even more horrific threat than we can imagine,” he said.

3 View gallery Netanyahu (left) greets IDF soldier Gilad Shalit (center) after his release from Hamas captivity ( Photo: GPO )

“To stop this, I have done many things, some of which are connected to the Shalit deal, and a day will come when I will speak about it in more detail."

Netanyahu was referring to an agreement reached in 2011 between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been captured by Hamas in 2006. In exchange for Shalit's freedom, Israel released 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom were convicted of perpetrating terrorist acts.

Defense Minister Gallant emphasized that despite the agreement, Israel will “intensify [its] efforts to free additional hostages" after the cease-fire, without expanding on what that would entail.

Minister Gantz issued a stern warning to Hezbollah in Lebanon after weeks of cross-border violence.

3 View gallery Minister Benny Gantz

"What is happening now in northern Gaza could also happen in southern Lebanon; what happened to Gaza could happen to Beirut,” he said.