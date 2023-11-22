IDF destroys 400 tunnel shafts in Gaza since outbreak of war

Army says tunnels exposed near civilian areas, including residential neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, cemeteries and farmland

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Footage of IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have uncovered and destroyed some 400 terror tunnel shafts, the IDF reported on Wednesday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom special forces unit played a key role in uncovering these tunnels and neutralizing them through diverse means.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפיעלות לוחמי יחידת יהל"ם ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפיעלות לוחמי יחידת יהל"ם ברצועת עזה
The Yahalom unit operates near a tunnel in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"The exposed tunnels indicate that Hamas is exploiting civilian infrastructure, constructing subterranean terror networks in the midst of residential neighborhoods, near houses, schools, hospitals, cemeteries and agricultural areas," the IDF said in a statement.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפיעלות לוחמי יחידת יהל"ם ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפיעלות לוחמי יחידת יהל"ם ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Gaza terrorist groups have long embedded military assets within civilian sites, as demonstrated by documentation released by the IDF earlier this month which shows forces detonate a tunnel shaft near an amusement park.
Subsequently, another underground tunnel shaft and weapons storage were discovered near a civilian university, containing chemical agents, weapons and anti-tank mines and missiles.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""