IDF destroys 400 tunnel shafts in Gaza since outbreak of war

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have uncovered and destroyed some 400 terror tunnel shafts, the IDF reported on Wednesday.
Read more:
The Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom special forces unit played a key role in uncovering these tunnels and neutralizing them through diverse means.
"The exposed tunnels indicate that Hamas is exploiting civilian infrastructure, constructing subterranean terror networks in the midst of residential neighborhoods, near houses, schools, hospitals, cemeteries and agricultural areas," the IDF said in a statement.
Gaza terrorist groups have long embedded military assets within civilian sites, as demonstrated by documentation released by the IDF earlier this month which shows forces detonate a tunnel shaft near an amusement park.
Subsequently, another underground tunnel shaft and weapons storage were discovered near a civilian university, containing chemical agents, weapons and anti-tank mines and missiles.