IDF destroys 400 tunnel shafts in Gaza since outbreak of war

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have uncovered and destroyed some 400 terror tunnel shafts, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

Watch: Troops clash with terrorists in Jabalia, AK-47s and axes found in Beit Hanoun

The Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom special forces unit played a key role in uncovering these tunnels and neutralizing them through diverse means.

The Yahalom unit operates near a tunnel in the Gaza Strip

