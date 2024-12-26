Case closed against women arrested for handing out hostage pamphlets in synagogue

The women were questioned for hours after they placed the leaflets featuring pictures of hostages under the heading 'Let My People Go' on seats in the synagogue where a member of Knesset prays

Raanan Ben Tzur|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas hostages
Yuli Edelstein
Synagogue
Arrest
The Attorney General's Office has closed the case against the three women who were arrested in September for placing leaflets in the synagogue where Knesset member Yuli Edelstein prays in Herzliya.
The leaflets placed on seats in the synagogue featured pictures of several hostages, including the Bibas family, under the heading 'Let My People Go.' The police said at the time that "three suspects, residents of Herzliya, were arrested for questioning on suspicion of trespassing into a synagogue in the city and distributing leaflets there." It was also reported that "during the investigation, the police noticed flyers scattered inside the synagogue with pictures of the hostages." The suspects were arrested and brought to the police station for questioning."
1 View gallery
עלונים שחולקו בבית הכנסת ועליהם פני חטופים וחטופות עם הכיתוב "שלח את עמי"עלונים שחולקו בבית הכנסת ועליהם פני חטופים וחטופות עם הכיתוב "שלח את עמי"
The flyer that the women left in the synagogue
The women were then interrogated for about eight hours and released to their homes under restrictive conditions. They were also banned from being up to 300 meters from Edelstein's house or synagogue for 15 days.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
One of the women said on the day of the arrest: "The synagogue was open. We put up the pamphlets, talked to people, and left."
Lawyer Ran Tagar, who represents the women, said the prosecutor's office "closed the case due to lack of guilt and for no reason. This is a testament to the conduct of the Israel Police and I urge them to reconsider their actions going forward."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""