Case closed against women arrested for handing out hostage pamphlets in synagogue

The Attorney General's Office has closed the case against the three women who were arrested in September for placing leaflets in the synagogue where Knesset member Yuli Edelstein prays in Herzliya.
The leaflets placed on seats in the synagogue featured pictures of several hostages, including the Bibas family, under the heading 'Let My People Go.' The police said at the time that "three suspects, residents of Herzliya, were arrested for questioning on suspicion of trespassing into a synagogue in the city and distributing leaflets there." It was also reported that "during the investigation, the police noticed flyers scattered inside the synagogue with pictures of the hostages." The suspects were arrested and brought to the police station for questioning."
The women were then interrogated for about eight hours and released to their homes under restrictive conditions. They were also banned from being up to 300 meters from Edelstein's house or synagogue for 15 days.
One of the women said on the day of the arrest: "The synagogue was open. We put up the pamphlets, talked to people, and left."
Lawyer Ran Tagar, who represents the women, said the prosecutor's office "closed the case due to lack of guilt and for no reason. This is a testament to the conduct of the Israel Police and I urge them to reconsider their actions going forward."