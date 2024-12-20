Mideast expert says Israel’s regional war is over

Israel's regional war has come to an end, according to Chuck Freilich, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and former Deputy National Security Advisor.
“The war ended a long time ago—at least with Hamas and Gaza,” Freilich told ILTV News. “I would say the war ended in Gaza in January, and since then, what we have had are a few limited operations.”
Freilich noted that the conflict with Hezbollah concluded about a month ago, while Iran is currently weakened, and Syria's Assad regime has collapsed.
“We won this war, and it's a major success, especially if you consider the horrific way in which it began,” he said. “Israel has done a great deal to ensure its security, I would say, for the medium to long term. And it's a huge achievement. We should start changing the discourse on these matters.”