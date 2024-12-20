Mideast expert says Israel’s regional war is over

Israel's regional war has come to an end, according to Chuck Freilich, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and former Deputy National Security Advisor.

“The war ended a long time ago—at least with Hamas and Gaza,” Freilich told ILTV News. “I would say the war ended in Gaza in January, and since then, what we have had are a few limited operations.”

