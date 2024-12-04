ILTV news anchor earns Bonei Zion prize

ILTV’s Emily Schrader was among the winners of the 2023 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize. She received the honor earlier this week at a ceremony in Jerusalem for her contributions to the State of Israel through writing and activism.

The Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Awards recognize the achievements of Anglo olim and their contributions to Israeli society. Awarded the Young Leadership Award, Schrader has become a prominent voice for the younger generation, shedding light on Israel-Iran relations and the growing alliance between Iranians opposing the regime and Israelis.

Other 2023 recipients included: Sally Reidman, founder and president of the Reidman College of Complementary & Integrative Medicine, in the field of education; Prof. Carmi Z. Margolis, founding-dean of Ben Gurion University Medical School for International Health, in the field of science and medicine; Shari Mendes, founder and director of the Israel Lemonade Fund, in the field of community and non-profit; Peter Kurz, CEO of the Israel Baseball Association and General Manager, National & Olympic Teams, in the field of culture, arts and sports; and Lt. Colonel (Res.) Danny Grossman, Chairman of CMBM-Israel, in the field of global impact.

The 2024 recipients include: Phyllis Heimowitz, co-founder, A Partner Left Behind - The Partners of Fallen IDF Soldiers, in the field of community and non-profit; Eylon Levy, head of Israeli Citizen Spokespersons' Office, in the field of global impact; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, director, Emergency Department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, in the field of science and medicine; and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for the Foreign Ministry, in the field of Israel advocacy.

“The Bonei Zion Prize is an important opportunity to express our gratitude to olim who contribute in extraordinary ways to Israeli society and have led significant changes in every field they have been involved in,“ said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. “These Olim, each of whom represents an inspiring life story, embody the spirit of Zionism and demonstrate that making Aliyah is not just a personal act, but an immense contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel.