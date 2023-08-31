Iran says thwarted 'Israeli plot' to damage missile systems

Iran's Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday that it foiled what it called "the biggest-ever sabotage plot" planned against its country's missile industry - a plot that it says Israel was behind. According to Tehran, as part of the plot, an espionage or sabotage network tried to implant damaged parts in the production process of its missiles.
More stories:
"This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents," reported state television in the Islamic Republic, claiming that the plot was foiled. However, it is not yet clear if any suspects have been arrested.
"This is an Israeli operation whose purpose was to damage the defense industries belonging to the Iranian missile system," the Iranian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "This countermeasure operation is one of the most complex intelligence operations the ministry has ever come across," the ministry also said.
In Tehran they claimed that the countermeasures constituted "a major defeat for the Zionist entity."