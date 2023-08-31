1 killed, 5 injured in ramming at West Bank checkpoint





Terrorist neutralized at Maccabim checkpoint





One man was killed and 5 people injured in a ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint. One of the injured, a young men about 20 years old, is in serious condition. The terrorist was "neutralized," according to the IDF. Three of the injured were in a car that collided with the truck used in the attack.

After the ramming, the terrorist continued driving toward Modiin. Soldiers at the Hasmonean checkpoint shot him and neutralized him when he reached the checkpoint.

3 View gallery The scene at the checkpoint ( Photo: Naftali Isenberg MDA )

The 41-year-old terrorist, married and the father of five children, lives in the Palestinian village of Ni'lin in the central West Bank. Israel Police Central District Commander Avi Biton told Ynet Live from the scene of the attack that the terrorist had permit to work in Israel. According to Bitton, the terrorist did not go through the Maccabim checkpoint itself, but entered from the Ni'lin checkpoint with a work permit, drove on a road from the settlement of Nili, went to the Shilat intersection, where he turned toward route 443, made a U-turn, and after about 100 meters ran over the young men who were standing on the side the road.

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Ynet Live that "the terrorist was neutralized by the security forces and thus prevented him from continuing to carry out another attack. Which, to our great regret, teaches us about a series of attacks. We have been warning for months about dozens of alerts for attacks every day."

Levy addressed the public, saying that "at this time, we need the public's help with quick calls to Moked 100 - in any case of a suspicious person, a suspicious object, or an incident of illegal activity. Another thing that the commissioner has been saying for many months - every person who has a licensed weapon and is skilled in carrying a weapon, should carry the weapon on his body."

The truck used in the ramming was searched to find out if the terrorist had any weapons. Large forces of the Central Police District were rushed to the scene, and Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai came to the scene.

The victims were evacuated to Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan, Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem and Shamir-Assaf Harofeh hospital in Be'er Ya'akov.

3 View gallery Moment when the terrorist was neutralized





3 View gallery Terrorist is neutralized at checkpoint