Israel kills Hezbollah operative behind Hariri assassination, report

A Hezbollah commander, who was convicted for the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, was killed in an Israeli strike, Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network reported on Sunday. Salim Jamil Ayyash was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on al-Qusayr, in Syria’s Homs region on Saturday.

