Israel kills Hezbollah operative behind Hariri assassination, report

Salim Jamil Ayyash  convicted of leading the hit squad that planted a car bomb killing then-Lebanese prime minister on orders from Nasrallah; US had $10 million bounty on his head 

Lior Ben Ari|
A Hezbollah commander, who was convicted for the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, was killed in an Israeli strike, Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya network reported on Sunday. Salim Jamil Ayyash was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on al-Qusayr, in Syria’s Homs region on Saturday.
Ayyash, 61, born in the village of Harouf in southern Lebanon, holds American citizenship. The U.S. had offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on his whereabouts. He was a member of Hezbollah's Unit 121, the terror group’s “assassinations unit,” which took orders directly from Hezbollah’s slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The U.S. Department of State said in a statement that Ayyash had also been involved in efforts to harm U.S. military personnel.
2 View gallery
סלים עיאשסלים עיאש
Salim Jamil Ayyash
A strike on Damascus attributed to Israel on Sunday 
On Dec. 11, 2020, the international tribunal established to rule on Hariri's assassination sentenced Ayyash in absentia to five life terms on terrorism charges connected to a February 2005 truck bomb attack in Beirut that killed Hariri along with 21 others, and injured 226 people.
The court found that Ayyash led the hit squad behind the bombing and was actively involved in Hariri’s assassination.
In June 2022, the U.N. Special Tribunal for Lebanon also sentenced two other Hezbollah operatives, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, to life in prison for Hariri’s assassination. The two were convicted in absentia by the tribunal in The Hague.
2 View gallery
דיווח על חיסולו של המחבל סלים עיאש באתר מחלקת המדינה האמריקניתדיווח על חיסולו של המחבל סלים עיאש באתר מחלקת המדינה האמריקנית
The wanted poster
Hezbollah then announced it would not surrender the two, just as it had refused to hand over Ayyash. The court found that Merhi and Oneissi had circulated a video clip in which a fictitious group claimed responsibility for Hariri’s killing, intending to shield Hezbollah’s operatives who had carried out the attack.
