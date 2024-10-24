Report: Warrants for Israeli leaders a smokescreen for ICC prosecutor's sex scandal

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published new details regarding sexual harassment allegations against International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, which he links to what he calls a "smear campaign" against his efforts to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to the report, Khan’s aggressive push for these arrest warrants is seen as an attempt to divert attention from the accusations against him. The Journal has called for an investigation into the matter, citing troubling details.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Shahar Yurman, AFP, Dana Kopel )

The report describes growing concerns within the Hague-based court over Khan's handling of the Israeli cases. The Journal claims that Khan's intense efforts to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders may serve to distract from internal allegations of harassment. It warns that before the ICC's judges consider issuing such warrants, an internal investigation into the prosecutor himself should be conducted.

According to the article, Khan's focus on Netanyahu and Gallant, while excluding political rival Benny Gantz—who was also a member of Israel's wartime cabinet—raises suspicions of bias. The Journal suggests that anti-Israel bias may explain the prosecutor's actions.

The investigation also reveals that Khan had promised Western leaders a thorough probe into the Israel-Gaza conflict. He reportedly assured a group of U.S. senators that he would not rush to judgment before hearing Israel’s side, even scheduling meetings in Israel for May 20. However, instead of visiting Israel, Khan appeared on CNN to announce his intent to pursue arrest warrants .

The Journal attributes Khan's sudden shift to allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced weeks before his announcement. According to the report, the ICC remained silent on these claims for over five months, until an anonymous social media account brought them to light last week. The alleged victim, a junior staff member in Khan’s office, reported repeated harassment, including being locked in his office and subjected to inappropriate physical contact.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announces intent to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders ( Video: ICC )





A report submitted to the ICC’s independent oversight body, obtained by the newspaper, includes disturbing details of Khan’s behavior, such as entering the woman’s hotel room late at night and lying on her bed under the pretense of checking on her well-being. The report was filed by a colleague of the alleged victim, who worked directly under Khan.

When confronted with the allegations, Khan reportedly appeared shocked and confused. According to a witness, the prosecutor expressed surprise and remarked that he would "have to resign." However, instead of stepping down, Khan and his wife allegedly began applying pressure on the whistleblower, including demanding that he leave for Uganda.

The Journal also highlights that the ICC’s oversight mechanism acknowledged the reported incident in its annual report on October 18 but determined that no investigation was necessary, as the alleged victim had refused to pursue a formal complaint.

The article questions this decision, suggesting that fear of retaliation may have prevented the victim from proceeding with the case. It calls for an investigation, arguing that if the allegations are proven true, they would cast serious doubt on Khan’s integrity and the ICC’s commitment to impartial justice.

2 View gallery The International Criminal Court in The Hague ( Photo: Shutterstock )

An unnamed Israeli official responded to the report, stating: “The picture is becoming clearer. The entire issue of war crimes and the ICC’s decision to pursue arrest warrants against the prime minister and defense minister is an attempt to cover up sexual harassment accusations against Karim Khan.

"He misled U.S. senators when he said he would not act against Israel before visiting and hearing its side. He canceled his visit in May and rushed to announce his decision instead. By targeting Israel and its leaders, Khan is trying to gain favor with the global progressive left and shield himself from the accusations.”

Khan has denied the harassment allegations, telling the Daily Mail last week, "I absolutely can confirm there is no truth to suggestions of misconduct."

