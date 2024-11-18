Families of U.S. victims of Hamas massacre sue Iran

are suing Iran for it part in supporting the deadly attack on Israel. The victims include those who were killed, injured or suffered mental anguish due to the massacre.

The lawsuit, filed on Sunday in U.S. District Court in Washington, seeks compensatory damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and Anti-Terrorism Act, the New York Times reported. It names Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine , which all appear on the U.S. list of designated foreign terrorist organizations.

