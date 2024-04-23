Hezbollah deepens rocket, drones attack on northern Israel amid commander elimination

Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Tuesday for firing rockets and attack drones toward Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona, asserting that the targets were military. The terror group also stated that the attack was in response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, and

Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Tuesday for firing rockets and attack drones toward Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona, asserting that the targets were military. The terror group also stated that the attack was in response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, and

Along the shores of Acre, sirens blared for the first time since December. Videos captured swimmers scrambling in panic, some fleeing the beach during the alerts.

Along the shores of Acre, sirens blared for the first time since December. Videos captured swimmers scrambling in panic, some fleeing the beach during the alerts.

Along the shores of Acre, sirens blared for the first time since December. Videos captured swimmers scrambling in panic, some fleeing the beach during the alerts.