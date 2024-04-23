Hezbollah deepens rocket, drones attack on northern Israel amid commander elimination

Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Tuesday for firing rockets and attack drones toward Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona, asserting that the targets were military. The terror group also stated that the attack was in response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, and the assassination of a Hezbollah commander.
Along the shores of Acre, sirens blared for the first time since December. Videos captured swimmers scrambling in panic, some fleeing the beach during the alerts.
Amidst this chaos, the network "Al-Mayadeen," affiliated with Hezbollah and echoing the organization's rhetoric, claimed after the firing into the northern region that "an Israeli military target had been struck by an attack drone fired from southern Lebanon," adding that "the target was hit."
Following the firing on Israel's north, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Sirens warning of rocket fire were also activated in the community of Margaliot in Upper Galilee.