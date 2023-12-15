A tragic friendly fire incident results in death of three hostages

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the IDF, disclosed in his evening statement that a tragic friendly fire incident occurred during the skirmish in Shejaiya. A unit of the IDF, mistakenly believing they were confronting a threat, fired upon three individuals who were later identified as Israeli hostages. Tragically, the incident resulted in their deaths.
The victims were Yotam Haim, taken from Kfar Aza, Samer Talalka, abducted from Nir Am, and a third individual whose name is currently being withheld at the request of his family. Their bodies were subsequently transported to Israel for a thorough examination.
Rear Admiral Hagari noted the IDF launched an immediate investigation into the incident. He explained that the location of the incident had been the site of multiple confrontations in recent days. The insights gained from this unfortunate event are now being disseminated to all active combat units.
The IDF expressed its profound sorrow over the incident and extended its heartfelt condolences to the families in mourning.
First published: 20:39, 12.15.23