A tragic friendly fire incident results in death of three hostages

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the IDF, disclosed in his evening statement that a tragic friendly fire incident occurred during the skirmish in Shejaiya. A unit of the IDF, mistakenly believing they were confronting a threat, fired upon three individuals who were later identified as Israeli hostages. Tragically, the incident resulted in their deaths.

, and a third individual whose name is currently being withheld at the request of his family. Their bodies were subsequently transported to Israel for a thorough examination.

