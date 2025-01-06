Terrorist opens fire on West Bank road, murdering three | Watch

A disturbing video taken from surveillance cameras on the West Bank shows the deadly terror attack that resulted in the murder of three people and the injuring of nine others on Monday.
On the clip, the car carrying the terrorists parks facing the road as it waits, one terrorist is seen exiting a car on the passenger's side carrying a rifle and another man is seen standing by the trunk of the car before the attack is launched and the two return into the vehicle and drive off.
Two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s were murdered in the attack on route 55 near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim.
Ami Berber, a resident of the settlement of Emanuel said he opened fire on the terrorists who then escaped. "I saw the two terrorists fire heavily on the bus and shot at them from my car," he said. "I have a pistol and if I had had a long rifle, they would both be dead. As soon as I began shooting, they returned to their car and sped off."
At least 11 other people were injured including the bus driver who suffered serious wounds.
Security forces began searchers in the area as a manhunt was launched. roadblocks were set up and troops entered two neighboring Palestinian villages looking for the terrorists.