Terrorist opens fire on West Bank road, murdering three | Watch

A disturbing video taken from surveillance cameras on the West Bank shows the deadly terror attack that resulted in the murder of three people and the injuring of nine others on Monday.

A disturbing video taken from surveillance cameras on the West Bank shows the deadly terror attack that resulted in the murder of three people and the injuring of nine others on Monday.

A disturbing video taken from surveillance cameras on the West Bank shows the deadly terror attack that resulted in the murder of three people and the injuring of nine others on Monday.

On the clip, the car carrying the terrorists parks facing the road as it waits, one terrorist is seen exiting a car on the passenger's side carrying a rifle and another man is seen standing by the trunk of the car before the attack is launched and the two return into the vehicle and drive off.

On the clip, the car carrying the terrorists parks facing the road as it waits, one terrorist is seen exiting a car on the passenger's side carrying a rifle and another man is seen standing by the trunk of the car before the attack is launched and the two return into the vehicle and drive off.

On the clip, the car carrying the terrorists parks facing the road as it waits, one terrorist is seen exiting a car on the passenger's side carrying a rifle and another man is seen standing by the trunk of the car before the attack is launched and the two return into the vehicle and drive off.

Two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s were murdered in the attack on route 55 near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim.

Two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s were murdered in the attack on route 55 near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim.

Two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s were murdered in the attack on route 55 near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim.