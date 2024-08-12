Hezbollah fires rockets, IDF strikes terrorist sites in overnight attacks

Hezbollah escalated tensions by launching a salvo of rockets toward the Nahariya region of northern Israel on Sunday night, igniting fires in open areas near Moshav Avdon in the Western Galilee. The IDF later reported that 30 rockets had crossed from Lebanon, with some exploding in open fields. No casualties have been reported, and the IDF responded by targeting the rocket launch sites.

Barrage headed to northern israel ( Video: Courtesy )

The Fire and Rescue Services said in a statememnt that four firefighting teams were deployed to control the fires in several locations following the rocket launches from Lebanon into the Kabri area. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage, asserting that it targeted a military base in Ga'aton in retaliation for an earlier attack in southern Lebanon.

Reports from Lebanon indicated that 12 individuals were injured in that attack, including 11 Syrian civilians and one Lebanese. The assault on a residential building near Tyre followed the elimination of two Hezbollah operatives on a motorcycle in Taybeh in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese news agency noted serious injuries to at least one person from the attack.

1 View gallery A residential building in southern Lebanon attacked by IDF

Earlier, the IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force had targeted a Hezbollah terrorist cell identified in the Taybeh area. Subsequently, Hezbollah confirmed that two of its operatives, Mohammad Hani Haidar and Ali Samir Hajjaj, were killed in southern Lebanon. Since the conflict's onset, Hezbollah has reported the deaths of 406 operatives.

Additionally, the IDF disclosed that fighter jets attacked a military structure in the Dardara area, where secondary explosions revealed the presence of weaponry. Other military buildings used by Hezbollah in Kafr Kila and Al-Jibeen in southern Lebanon also were struck.

These IDF announcements followed an activation of rocket and missile fire alarms in the Arab al-Aramsha area of the Western Galilee, where five rockets exploded in open areas without causing any casualties.