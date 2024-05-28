7 police officers to be charged over Star of David etched on Arab prisoner's face

The affair began in the second half of 2023, when a police force of more than 16 officers raided the home of an East Jerusalem resident who was suspected of drug trafficking. The suspect was brought to a hearing to extend his detention with an injury to his face, and he claimed that during his arrest policemen beat him while he was handcuffed and a Star of David was etched on his face. When the details were published, the police denied the allegations and claimed that the mark was made from "shoe laces."