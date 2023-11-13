Gallant: Hamas has lost control in Gaza

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday evening that Hamas has lost control in Gaza as Israeli forces continue ground operations within the Palestinian enclave.

"Hamas has lost control in Gaza - terrorists are fleeing south, and civilians are plundering the organization's bases. They have no trust in the government," he said at the end of a situation assessment on Gaza.

"IDF forces are working according to plan and executing their missions with precision, lethality, and coordination among air, sea and land forces, using accurate intelligence. No Hamas force is capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point. As we increase the pressure, we see the results. Every day, we are eliminating additional Hamas commanders, dozens and sometimes hundreds, and the IDF is reaching the center of Gaza City and acting at its discretion.

"In recent days, we have intensified our operations against the tunnels, and this will force the terrorists out of them. There, they will either be eliminated or surrender unconditionally. There is no third option."

Meanwhile, Golani Brigade soldiers have been pictured holding up Israeli flags inside the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza City after conquering the area.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari disclosed on Monday the extent of the losses Hamas has incurred since the onset of the war, including substantial losses in its senior and junior command structures, combat capabilities and intelligence resources.

Prior to the war, Hamas’s military wing comprised of an estimated 30,000 members in the Gaza Strip, organized into five regional brigades, 24 battalions and around 140 companies.

Two of Hamas' battalions that experienced the most severe damage are the Shati and Daraj Tuffah Battalions. The Shati Battalion, belonging to the Gaza City Brigade and involved in the brutal October 7 massacre, sustained heavy damage. In a series of IDF operations, their underground infrastructure was substantially impacted, and commanders at the battalion and company levels were eliminated, with around 200 terrorists killed.

IDF forces also gained control of key strongholds in the battalion's area of operations. Notably, the Shati Battalion is linked to several central command locations, including the Al Shifa Hospital, which functions as a command center for Hamas's activities in the Gaza Strip .

The Daraj Tuffah Battalion, under the Hamas Gaza City Brigade, incurred substantial damage during the war. The entire command structure, including battalion commanders, deputy battalion commanders and company commanders, was eliminated, along with roughly 260 additional terrorists, greatly diminishing its operational capabilities.

IDF forces also established control over the battalion's key strongholds and positions. In addition, significant damage was inflicted on other battalions during the fighting, and the IDF continues to actively engage them.