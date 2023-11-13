Hamas weapons found in Gaza waters

Hamas weapons located in Gazan water; Mortar launches from Lebanon hit Israel, IDF responds IDF releases names of 2 IDF soldiers killed in battle in Gaza; UK PM Sunak fires Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who called pro-Palestinian demonstrations 'hate marches'; Cyber attack attempts against Israeli websites thwarted Elisha Ben Kimon, Lior Ben Ari, Daniel Edelson, |Updated:13:49 Add a comment Related Topics Gaza war Shifa Hospital IDF Hamas hostages Joe Biden Killed soldiers IDF Unit for Underwater Missions finds Hamas weapons in Gazan waters ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Navy's Unit for Underwater Missions (Yaltam) has uncovered dozens of weapons and military devices in the waters of Gaza.

A massive cache of weapons was discovered in the waters off Gaza and Israel, used by Hamas in attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory, which the Israeli Navy has successfully thwarted. The seized weapons, found both above and below the water's surface, included explosive devices, explosive belts, ammunition and inflatable boats.

Munitions uncovered in residential home in Gaza by IDF ground forces ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





In collaboration with the special forces of the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, weapons suspected of containing explosives were safely neutralized.

Since the onset of fighting in the Gaza Strip, IDF Air Force and ground units have carried out 4,300 strikes, targeting hundreds of anti-tank missile launch points and around 300 offensive tunnel shafts.

Overall, around 3,000 terror-related infrastructures have been targeted, including over one hundred booby-trapped buildings and numerous Hamas command and control sites.

Meanwhile, IDF forces continue to scan buildings in the northern Gaza Strip, locating numerous munitions and combat equipment. A 401st Brigade battlegroup raided the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp, discovering weapons, combat gear and operational plans belonging to Hamas.

1 View gallery Munitions uncovered in residential home in Gaza by IDF ground forces ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The soldiers focused on terror infrastructures located in key governmental institutions amidst civilian populations, including schools, universities, mosques and active homes.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Hamas deliberately placed its military infrastructure within civilian buildings. This includes Al-Quds University and the central Abu Bakr Mosque in Gaza, where a storage area for arms was found, containing incendiary materials and multiple explosives.

Soldiers from the 551st Brigade conducted a raid on the house of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative and found weapons stored in the children's room. Additionally, pictures of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and former senior PIJA operative Imad Mughniyeh were found alongside the weapons.